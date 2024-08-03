My Hero Academia Shares Heartbreaking Finale Countdown Art

My Hero Academia’s 430th chapter will be the shonen series’ last. As manga readers have seen, Deku and company are preparing for a brand new future following the fight against All For One, Shigaraki, and the League of Villains in the manga’s grand finale. In recent days, Kohei Horikoshi’s masterpiece has been releasing new art to help count down the days until we bid a fond farewell to Deku and Class 1-A. To prepare for the final chapter, the series has released a brand new art piece that might be the saddest of the countdown released so far.

My Hero Academia first premiered on July 7th, 2014, meaning that the final chapter’s release on August 5th will arrive more than ten years after the manga’s arrival. Since Deku inherited the power of One For All, the young hero has been walking readers and anime viewers through the story of how both himself and his UA Academy students became the world’s greatest heroes. Thanks to the events of the final fight, Izuku Midoriya has been changed forever and this is sure to be addressed in the 430th chapter of the manga. With the shonen franchise promising a big reveal next week as well, all eyes are on the superhero shonen series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia: It’s Time To Say Goodbye

The final countdown art sees Izuku MIdoriya and Class 1-A walking out of frame, but keen-eyed fans might notice that some of their outfits look a little different. For some time, My Hero Academia fans have wondered if we’ll get the chance to see the young heroes as adults and this art might be a hint that we’ll get our chance in the final chapter.

At present, anime viewers are still smack in the middle of My Hero Academia’s seventh season. While not confirmed to be the anime’s final season, it’s a safe bet that the eighth, if/when it is confirmed, will be the anime adaptation’s last. The series has recently released its fourth feature-length film in Japanese theaters, leaving many to wonder how many additional movies the franchise will release following the series finale if any.

Want to see how My Hero Academia comes to an end? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on UA Academy and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.