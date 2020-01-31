My Hero Academia Heroes Rising Reveals New Poster

Hot on the heels of the announcement that pre-sales have gone live for the second film in the franchise of My Hero Academia, Heroes Rising, the franchise has released a new poster to North America thanks to Funimation, the folks bringing this newest installment to English speaking fans. The next hyped up movie will feature the debut of the new villain Nine, who is touting himself as the heir apparent to All For One, the man single handedly responsible for the retirement of All Might. While offering little new information, the poster gives us a fantastic shot of the cast that will be featured in this new release.

Heroes Rising will obviously have a new story from its predecessor, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, focusing on a new villain and his attempts to live up to his “mentor”, but it will also feature the full cast of Class 1-A as they are thrown into one of the toughest battles they’ve had to date. While the movie has already premiered in Japan at the tail end of last year, fans in North America won’t have to wait long as the movie will be seeing a release into theaters on February 26th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Funimation had released the new poster, giving us a fantastic look at all the characters old and new of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, promising to give the series one of its biggest adventures to date, and this is really saying something considering the current scenarios taking place in both the anime series and the manga:

What do you think of this new poster for the upcoming feature length film from My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

The film is currently described as such, “A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class 1-A will make an appearance! Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”