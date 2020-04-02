My Hero Academia Fans Rally for Toga’s Revenge After SPOILER Dies

My Hero Academia has been put through its paces, and it turns out there’s even more for the fandom to experience. As of late, the anime has been gentle with fans, but the same cannot be said for the manga. Readers have experienced some rough tides with the League of Villains, and some of them are begging for Toga to get revenge against a certain hero after the death of her friend.

So, you have been warned! There are huge spoilers below for the Paranormal Liberation War in the following article.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who are all caught up on the My Hero Academia manga, you will know Toga just lost a close friend. Readers kept up with Twice as the villain fought against Hawks, a Pro Hero determined to take him into custody. Twice did not win the battle, but he managed to escape in enough time to say goodbye to Toga before dying.

As you can expect, the girl was stunned by Twice’s sudden appearance, and she was equally surprised to see him on death’s door. The manga ended with Toga all by herself in the wake of Twice’s disintegration, and that has led fans to rally for revenge.

While Hawks has plenty of fans out there, Twice had a huge number of fans behind him. You can see a slew of reactions in the slides below which call for Hawks’ death, and many are curious whether the hero will pay. If that does happen, the Pro Heroes will face a loss similar to what the baddies just took, and many more fans will be left to mourn. The loss of Twice is hard enough for readers to take, but a double-hit including Hawks would have massive consequences on the fandom and franchise.

How do you think Toga will react to Twice’s death? Do you think she will seek revenge? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Truly Blessed

bnha spoiler

.

.

.

.

.

.

Twice acknowledges in an inner monologue that in all the time he spent trying to find himself, he had never made such a good friend in the form of Himiko Toga, and it’s because of that, he feels he had a blessed life in the end. — 🐀 𝖗𝖆𝖙𝖔 𝖙𝖚𝖇𝖊𝖗𝖈𝖚𝖑𝖔𝖘𝖔 (@MAGlCBLAZER) March 30, 2020

Go Off, Toga

Hawks made a big mistake thinking Twice is the biggest threat. Toga is about to unleash hell on these heroes. I’m assuming she has most of the LoV’s blood and she’s been with them long enough to learn how to use their quirk. She can just be Twice and make her own Sad Mans Parade. — Jay (@js4le6) March 29, 2020

Ouch Ouch Ouch

Twice was my favorite villain BY FAR & those last panels with Toga were f-cking PAINFUL but so perfect. Yet I’ll never hate Hawks for what he did. I’m so enraged that people are now “canceling” Hawks?! Twice left him no other choices despite how many times he tried to save him. pic.twitter.com/P1BaTX6Tpf — ENDEAVOR~SAN~~ 🔥🐦 (@RedFlameWings) March 29, 2020

Forever BFFs

Toga and Twice were more than besties, they were soulmates and I stand with that. — 💥Roo💥 (@Color_Division) March 29, 2020

Tears Everywhere

gosh that last twice and toga page has me genuinely crying. imagine having a person you care for just falling apart and not being able to hold them in shape. 🙁 hurts man — marky mark and the soft chicken grease hands (@markovia_ff) March 29, 2020

Foreshadowing

bnha 267 ///



hmm toga is gonna drink twice’s blood huh https://t.co/eEfKNWhd16 — ceo of dabihawks| major bnha spoilers (@fioresacros) April 2, 2020

But Will It Happen?