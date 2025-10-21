My Hero Academia’s Live-Action Movie Shares Major Update

With the likes of One Piece, Fullmetal Alchemist, Yu Yu Hakusho, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and more anime favorites getting the live-action treatment, it should come as no surprise that UA Academy would eventually hit the live-action world. Netflix and Legendary Pictures are planning to create a live-action My Hero Academia for the future, though few details have been revealed regarding the film. Recently, project writer Jason Fuchs was more than willing to share a big update regarding the movie and just how involved series creator Kohei Horikoshi will be with the live-action adaptation.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Fuchs stated that Kohei Horikoshi was taking a very hands-on approach to bringing his characters to life. Much like One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda and the Netflix adaptation, Horikoshi gets final say on any of the changes and decisions made for the project. Specifically, Jason stated, “There’s no treatment, there’s no outline, there’s no scenes, there’s no nothing that Kohei doesn’t give notes on, react to [with] thumbs up, thumbs down. That makes me feel really confident that we’re gonna deliver something that fans, like myself, feel great about.” Fuchs also confirmed that they are still “very early” in the project, so we won’t be seeing My Hero Academia’s live-action film anytime soon.

The Appeal of Class 1-A

Aside from confirming Horikoshi’s involvement in the film, Jason Fuchs also examined the spirit of the anime superheroes and what their appeal is: “You want to do something that feels authentic to the material. You want to do something that fans feel respects the canon and the original, but also find an access point for people who’ve never read [the manga], who’s never seen the first films.” Fuchs also explained why Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, remains such a strong protagonist for My Hero Academia, “Deku is a young man who is in that 20 percent of quirk-less people in a world where everyone has something special. You connect with him so quickly. You connect with all these characters. Being faithful to those characters informs all of it.”

My Hero Academia’s live-action film will come at a strange time for the shonen franchise, since both the original manga and anime adaptation might have been over for years by the time the Netflix production arrives. Luckily, UA Academy’s universe isn’t ending entirely on the small screen as the spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, has already been confirmed for a second season. With the side story already having quite a few chapters left to bring to the screen, it’s entirely possible that the Vigilantes might continue their story past season two. On top of this spin-off, there is also a strong possibility that the main series still has one movie in the tank, as the recent film of the anime, My Hero Academia: You’re Next, wasn’t billed as the series’ last. Still, no new anime film has been confirmed as of the writing of this article.

