My Hero Academia Revisits ReDestro's Devilish Form

The Paranormal Liberation War has been taking the lives of both heroes and villains as the universe of My Hero Academia is shaking at the seams, and with all the participants giving their all to change the world in their favor, the villain known as Re-Destro has let loose his ultimate form. The former leader of the Paranormal Liberation Front, Re-Destro fought against Shigaraki for leadership of the villainous collective, but after losing, decided to rally behind the current inheritor of the Quirk of All For One, creating the insane group that we are now baring witness to today.

Warning! If you have yet to catch up on the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 278, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory!

Re-Destro was the son of Destro, the man who started the Paranormal Liberation Front, a movement that was attempting to push forth the idea that the government should have no say when it comes to an individual's quirk. With the movement gaining speed among super villains, and even regular civilians, Rikiya Yotsubashi was able to ascend the ranks of the upper class and amass some serious wealth and power for both himself and the movement. Yotsubashi's Quirk allows him to take the "stress" that he holds inside of himself and transfer it into a darkness that he is able to wrap around himself, creating insane armor that also makes him grow multiple times his normal size.

Following their battle, Re-Destro rallied behind Shigaraki, seeing him as the savior of the movement despite the fact that the decaying villain had taken Rikiya's legs in the process of claiming victory. With the Paranormal Liberation War breaking out, seeing the professional heroes of the world and the students of Class 1-A rallying to take down thousands of super villains numerous other threats, Re-Destro has unleashed his ultimate form.

First battling against Tokoyami's Shadow Form, Re-Destro now has his sights set on the top professional hero known as Edgeshot, and is fighting alongside his fellow villains to help create a world where no one is told how to use their Quirks, regardless of who might be murdered in the process!

