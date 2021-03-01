My Hero Academia Teases a Game-Changing One For All Reveal

✖

When it comes to One For All, there are more secrets guarding the quirk that fans may know. There is still a lot about the power fans haven't been told yet, and My Hero Academia is moving at its own pace when it comes to the truth. Of course, the manga has put a clock on the quirk in light of its most recent arc as all eyes are on All For One. The villain must be taken down at all costs, and thanks to a new cliffhanger, Izuku's power might come into light before he knows it.

The tease went live in the most recent update from My Hero Academia. Chapter 303 began with the Todoroki family as they continued its meeting about Dabi, but things changed before long. Hawks and Best Jeanist shifted the tone by pitching a way for pro heroes to make a joint front against the villains. However, Hawks needs to know something if his plan is to work, and it involves Izuku's quick.

"One For All... Right now, we need to know what that means," he tells Endeavor.

The battered hero admits he knows nothing but Izuku is the one who first mentioned the phrase to him. Now, Best Jeanist and Hawks are on their way to speak with the boy, but they will have to wait in line. Izuku is still out cold from the fight, and All Might knows he is speaking with the former users of their quirk within his consciousness. So if Hawks has anything to say about this all, he will just question All Might instead.

This cliffhanger has certainly cracked open the lid on One For All, and fans aren't sure how to feel. The quirk has been passed on for generations with little worry, but that has all changed now that All For One is on the move. Izuku's power is the key to saving the world now, and his comrades deserve to know what they are dealing with right about now.

What do you think of this My Hero Academia cliffhanger? Do you think Izuku's secret is about to be made public? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.