My Hero Academia Reveals the Dark Side of Its Support Items

Support items are one of the most important aspects of developing students within the halls of UA Academy, and it seems as though the latest chapter of My Hero Academia has given us the dark side of the machinery that has become a staple within the hero community. Following the events of the War Arc, hero society is in shambles and attempting to pick up the pieces as villains such as Shigaraki and All For One capitalize on the events of the massive battle that changed the landscape of the Shonen series moving forward.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 311, you might want to steer clear of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

As the world falls apart, Midoriya finds himself diving from problem to problem within the city, attempting to dodge the advances of Shigaraki, All For One, and the other members of the League of Villains who are hoping to reclaim the power of the Quirk known as One For All. On the flip side, Endeavor is attempting to retain his place as the number one hero while battling against villains, one of which appears to have a support item of his own.

During the battle between Endeavor and this new group of small-timers, one villain implements the use of a "support item nail gun", firing off a number of rounds in a bid to take down the aspiring "Symbol of Peace". Luckily for the hero community, Endeavor is able to dodge the assault but notices that the gun itself was in fact a support item.

In the halls of UA Academy, support items are typically made thanks to the watchful eye of Mei, who specializes in developing new technology in an effort to bolster the mastery of the young heroes' respective Quirks. Midoriya, Bakugo, Uravity, and several of their fellow classmates have had their skills improved by implementing support items, but it seems as if villains have had the same idea and are getting weaponry of their own from an unknown location.

