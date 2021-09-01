My Hero Academia Sets Up Ochaco's Surprising Rescue

✖

My Hero Academia's manga is currently exploring the "Final Act," of the series that has Midoriya, Shigaraki, All For One, and the other heroes on a collision course as hero society is holding itself together by the skin of its teeth, but the latest installment has focused on the young heroine Uravity and an amazing rescue she performed. While Ochaco has yet to square off against the likes of Shigaraki and All For One herself, it seems like the stage is being set for Class 1-A to fight alongside Deku against the insane forces of the League of Villains.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 324, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some heavy spoiler territory.

Uravity's latest rescue doesn't come from her ability to manipulate gravity, but rather, from her kind heart and her touching words that she is able to help tide the panicked minds of the civilians who are seeking to expel Deku from UA Academy. With All For One's eyes set on the current wielder of One For All, the general populace is attempting to survive as the villains are looking to drag the present back into the days where strength was all that mattered. Luckily for Midoriya, he had some much needed back-up from Ochaco, who was able to deliver a speech that turned the tide:

"Heroes are the only ones coated in that filth, so give him a moment's rest to wash away the grime. If you want me to stand up here and reassure you, I'm sorry. I can't do that right now. That's because we're all gripped by that same fear and unease. We're all neighbors including him. Please lend him your strength so we have a shot at smiling together into the future. What he needs is your help. This place is his Hero Academy! Let him stay here!"

Following these words, Deku is brought to his knees while sobbing, and perhaps this marks the moment wherein a new Symbol of Peace has been born. Needless to say, this should have big ramifications on the future of the series and the relationship between Midoriya and Uravity.

