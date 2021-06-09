My Hero Academia: Ochaco Confesses the Reason She Saved Izuku

✖

My Hero Academia's Ochaco Uraraka confessed the reason she jumped in to save Izuku Midoriya so fast in Season 5's newest episode. Before the newest episode of the series brought the Joint Training arc of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series to an end, Izuku Midoriya suddenly discovered that he had another power dwelling within One For All. This power grew out of control and started to cause harm to both Izuku and the area around him. Seeing this happen to Izuku, Ochaco quickly sprang into action and saved him from his overwhelming quirk gone berserk.

Ochaco's saving of Izuku (together with Shinso's brainwashing ability) helped in some pretty big ways that she'll never really know, but as for why, she had her own reasons to do so. As she ended up explaining in the newest episode of the series, her body sort of moved on its own. Talking through her embarrassment (as Mina Ashido had picked up on her connection with Izuku), Ochaco showed how much she's grown since the Shie Hassaikai fight.

As Shota Aizawa helped the students break down everything that had happened during the final fight against Class 1-B, Izuku revealed that he was suddenly overwhelmed by how his quirk started to go out of control and thanked Ochaco and Shinso for their help. When Midnight prodded on the fact that Ochaco had put her body on the line to save Izuku from his trouble, and Ashido bugged her about how hard she held onto Izuku's body, Ochaco grew beet red and explained her actions as best as she could.

Saying that she jumped in without thinking, she also needs to work on being more calm in the future. She decided that it was better to help now than regret doing something later. Thinking back to how regretful she felt during the events of the Shie Hassaikai arc about how she was unable to really do anything, Aizawa complimented her on how much she had grown since the fourth season of the series.

Ochaco and Izuku have grown closer since their first meeting, but now that things are getting more dangerous that connection is apparently going to be more important than ever.