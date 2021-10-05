My Hero Academia Makes Major Change to Detective Tsukauchi





My Hero Academia might primarily focus on the young heroes in training in the halls of UA Academy, but there are some characters who exist outside of the world of protecting hero society from the rooftops, with Detective Naomasa Tsukauchi being a prime example. Having been shown as a police officer who has a tight relationship with All Might, as well as having a prominent role in the side-story known as My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, the latest chapter of the manga has shown how the detective has changed as a result of the repercussions of the War Arc.

Warning. If you’re following along with My Hero Academia’s anime, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into spoilers for the latest chapter of the Shonen’s manga, Chapter 328.

The War Arc completely changed the world of hero society, with the villains having lost the battle but having dismantled a number of aspects of Japan in the process. With the villains freed from Tartarus and attempting to capture the power of One For All, currently being held by the young Midoriya, the authorities are at the end of their ropes as they attempt to hold civilization together. As the heroes grapple with unfathomable odds against them, the police are essentially powerless as All For One and Shigaraki attempt to amass power.

Detective Tsukauchi is shown in this latest chapter looking like he hasn’t slept in days, wearing riot gear while chatting with Toshinori Yagi, aka All Might, in his depowered state. Naomasa, as far as we know, doesn’t have a Quirk of his own, making it all the more impressive that he is giving it his all as he attempts to battle the never-ending waves of villains that have sent more than a few civilians into the arms of UA Academy which has been transformed into a fallout shelter at this point.

Unfortunately for All Might, Tsukauchi doesn’t have good news for the former Symbol of Peace, as he reveals that the authorities were able to intercept communications among the Paranormal Liberation Front, discovering that Shigaraki will be made complete in three days time.

