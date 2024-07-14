My Hero Academia Creator Details How Deku’s Most Famous Line Was Born

My Hero Academia prides itself in its action, but over the years, the manga has sparked a few storms with its words. Creator Kohei Horikoshi is gifted when it comes to cranking out quotes. It wasn’t long ago that the anime brought one such line to life as Deku declared his comrades were on target to become the world’s greatest heroes. And now, Horikoshi is breaking down how that line came to life.

The revelation comes from Da Vinci Magazine in Japan as the publication spoke with Horikoshi in light of My Hero Academia‘s new season. It was there the publication asked about a now-famous line. And what might it be? Well, you can read it below:

“This is the story of how I became the greatest hero. The story of how we all became the greatest heroes.”

If you will remember, Deku promised at the start of My Hero Academia that the tale would show how he became the world’s greatest hero. As the war against All For One ramped up, the hero shifted pronouns to include his comrades. According to Horikoshi, he never planned on altering Deku’s original quote, but the revised line fit perfectly.

“I didn’t plan on [the quote] from the start. When I began writing the end of the series and thinking about where it would end, I began thinking about how consideration to those around us can change the world. As I started building towards that future, I thought Ochaco and everyone from Classwouldn’t leave Deku alone, so that’s how this part of the story was created,” Horikoshi admitted.

Of course, My Hero Academia has made good on that promise in the manga. We are just a few chapters out from the series’ close, and its epilogue has focused closely on Deku’s post-war world. With society in flux, Deku and his friends stand as a pillar for what the future can be. So yeah, you have to admit that Horikoshi’s revised line fits the ending of My Hero Academia to a tee.

What do you think about this latest revelation from Horikoshi? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!