My Hero Academia Hints How All For One Got His Quirks

All For One is a rare sort of villain. The baddie is not the kind of person you’d want to work with or under, but there are those who did gravitate to the man. For instance, Dr. Ujiko was stunned by All For One given his ability to combine Quirks, and he agreed to help the man in exchange for research boosts. And thanks to a new chapter, netizens seem to know a rather horrific way All For One zeroed in on his Quirks.

If you read the most recent chapter of My Hero Academia, you will know what we’re talking about. Fans were greeted with a long introduction to Dr. Ujiko and his true identity. In his everyday life, the mad scientist is the founder of a popular hospital, and he is regaled for his generosity. However, his charitable acts are likely a front to get access to people with powerful Quirks.

According to the manga, the doctor helped found Jakku Hospital years ago, and he runs the place now. After becoming so successful, the man opened community health centers which focused on young children and the elderly. Whether rural or metropolitan, the doctor could go wherever needed to practice Quirk based medicine, so that means he was on the frontlines of Quirk discovery.

Knowing how close All For One is with the doctor, it is very possible the villain got some of his Quirk tips from Ujiko. The older man worked with some of the most vulnerable patients with their Quirk, and they would have trusted them implicitly. It wouldn’t have been hard to isolate patients enough so to introduce them to All For One or even his Nomu experiments. And if the patients weren’t keen on sharing – well, let’s just say All For One has taken many a Quirk without consent.

