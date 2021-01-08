My Hero Academia Confirms Break Ahead of Chapter 297

✖

The War Arc has finally come to a close in the pages of My Hero Academia, changing the world forever as both heroes and villains alike lick their wounds and attempt to navigate a new environment, and the Shonen franchise has announced that it is taking a well deserved, brief hiatus for the manga's next installment, Chapter 297. Though fans won't have to wait much longer to see what the future might hold for the young heroes of My Hero Academia, followers of UA Academy will surely be a little disheartened to learn that 2021 has begun with a quick break!

The battle between the heroes of UA Academy and the villains of the Paranormal Liberation Front spanned several chapters of the manga, and while the anime is returning in the spring of this year, we doubt that the War Arc will be covered in the fifth season but the seeds will certainly be planted. Shigaraki and Midoriya's battle was definitely one of the main confrontations, as the Quirks of One For All and All For One clashed, but there were numerous other battles that will have long-lasting ramifications on the world at large and might prove to be the death knell for the world that sees heroes on the top of the food chain!

(Photo: Shueisha)

Twitter User Atsushi shared the update that the next chapter of My Hero Academia, Chapter 297, will be arriving on January 17th, promising to further explore the students of Class 1-A as they come to grips with the lasting effects of the insane battle that saw thousands of heroes and villains clash!

Without going into spoiler territory, the aspiring crime fighters did lose someone in the latest chapter of the manga, as the franchise created by Kohei Horikoshi broke down which heroes weren't able to survive the villainous assault. With Shigaraki making a fast retreat and managing to escape with several of his closest allies within the League of Villains, it seems that the next thing that nefarious collective will be focusing on is a prison break for the insane threat that is All For One. Needless to say, the heroes are going to have quite the challenge on their hands moving forward!

