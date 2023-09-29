My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Teases All For One's Reunion With Deku

My Hero Academia is exploring its final arc and has given manga readers some of the biggest battles of the shonen series to date. With All Might attempting to hold off All For One with nothing but his commitment and a super-powered suit of armor, the former Symbol of Peace's efforts might ultimately be in vain. Unfortunately, a reunion that could spell disaster for Hero Society is seemingly about to take place as some heroes might be asked to make the ultimate sacrifice.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, Chapter 401, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory. Toshinori Yagi has done the impossible in recent chapters, managing to halt All For One from joining Shigaraki's side. While All Might hasn't been able to call upon the power of One For All, his vehicle Hercules was able to give him a suit of armor that was able to do damage to his arch-rival. Yagi received aid from a very unexpected place as the Hero Killer Stain hit the scene and attempted to stop All For One from giving Shigaraki a major leg-up in his fight against Deku.

A Horrible Reunion On The Way

Deku and Shigaraki's fight began a number of chapters ago in My Hero Academia's manga, as the two latest recipients of All For One and One For All battle for the future of Hero Society. As we witness in Chapter 401, Stain is now downed by All For One and All Might has lost the majority of his armor, now attempting to crawl his way to his bitter foe. Unfortunately for the heroes, All For One is now within "teleporting distance" of Deku and Shigaraki's fight, meaning that the villain might be able to lend Shigaraki a much-needed assist.

All For One and Shigaraki's relationship has been a tad rocky as of late. With Shigaraki inheriting his mentor's Quirk, he unfortunately also has his villainous mentor taking up residence in his brain and often taking the wheel. Should All For One make his way to Shigaraki and Deku, it's totally possible that both combatants won't be happy to see him.

