My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Finally Brings Back Major Character

My Hero Academia has finally brought back a fan favorite character with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series is setting the stage for its next phase as Izuku Midoriya and the heroes are readying their plan of attack against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki. The latest string of chapters have seen them recovering from some major reveals that had shaken them to the core, but as the series moves forward the stage is being set for the massive war to come. That means the heroes are going to need all the help they can get.

The newest chapter of the series does just that as the final moments of Chapter 340 of the series has brought back a major fan favorite that fans have not seen in action since the Joint Training Arc of the series. With this major return, the heroes now have a new plan against the villains and while this actual plan has yet to be officially revealed, it’s clear that this returning favorite will play a major role. Check it out below, but of course there are major spoilers for My Hero Academia‘s Final Act:

The final moments of Chapter 340 of the series have officially brought back Hitoshi Shinso to the manga! When we had last seen him in action, he had officially passed his final exam and was officially going to be brought into the Hero Course in full following the joint training exercise with Class 1-B. It was not revealed which class he was going to be a part of, and some fans had theorized that he would be taking the place of Aoyama following his reveal as the traitor, but it seems he has been training just as much as the others.

In the final moments of the chapter, Aizawa touts how Class 1-A is ready for their next move and soon it’s revealed that Shinso is being recruited for whatever their next move actually is. It’s yet to be revealed which class he’s become a part of, but now that he’s back (and Horikoshi previously teased his major role in the Final Act) it’s only a matter of time before we get to see his role in how it all goes down!

But what do you think? How do you feel about Shinso making his way back to My Hero Academia for the Final Act? What do you think of his new look? What are you hoping his role in the final plan will be?