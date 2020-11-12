My Hero Academia: Could Dabi Be Lying About His Past?

✖

My Hero Academia popped off in a big way last weekend, and fans agree its bombshell drop was heard around the world. After years of waiting, netizens watched as Dabi confessed his identity and shared a snippet of his backstory. As you can imagine, the big reveal was as satisfying as it was heartbreaking, and fans are still not over the announcement. And if you ask some, well - they aren't totally convinced Dabi is telling the truth.

If you need a bit of context, let's rewind for a second. My Hero Academia stepped forward with a big announcement last week, and it was all about Dabi. It was there fans learned the villain was none other than Toya Todoroki, the eldest son of Endeavor. The boy was presumed dead some time ago, but Dabi claims he used his so-called death to build a new life underground. He has been planning ways to take down his father for years, but some fans question the story.

(Photo: Shueisha)

To those fans, a new theory has emerged that has made me second guess Dabi. They have started wondering whether Toya might have actually died and been turned into a high-end Nomu similar to Kurogiri. After all, it has been confirmed that Kurogiri was created by All For One's doctor after he stole the body of Oboro Shirakumo. Aizawa's classmate died in battle, and his corpse was used as the foundation for Kurogiri. It has also been hinted that the villain still houses Shirakumo's memories, but it is impossibly warped by the Nomu within him.

This experiment is hard to swallow, but some My Hero Academia. fans wonder if Toya was forced to endure such treatment. If he did die, One For All could have turned him into an even more powerful baddie and given him some strong false memories. However, given the fallout of Toya's death, most fans are willing to believe Dabi is telling the truth.

After all, Dabi has not been with Shigaraki since day one like Kurogiri, so it seems unlikely One For All had anything to do with him. It appears the eldest Todoroki really did fake his death just to spite his father, and there is no telling how society will react after taking in this information about Endeavor's broken family.

What do you think about this theory? Is Dabi hiding anything else about his past, or do you think he has come clean?