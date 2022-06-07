My Hero Academia Easter Egg Shares Jiro's Inner Strength

✖

My Hero Academia is in the middle of a war right now, and All For One is determined to come out the victor. Of course, every one of our heroes will die trying to defeat the villain, and a few Class 1-A stars just got the chance to show up One For All. And thanks to a war zone easter egg, My Hero Academia is making it clear that Jiro really is one of its best girls.

The moment came courtesy of My Hero Academia chapter 355. This week, the manga checked in on Jiro and Tokoyami as the two students faced off with All For One. They lent their support to Hawks while Endeavor got back to his feet thanks to a wild blow. And as you can see below, Jiro bore a gnarly attack and swung back with a racing heart.

#MHA355 love the panelling here – how Jirou’s heartbeat is the dividing line and you can see it increase pic.twitter.com/XGezi99awR — ❄️🔥class1akids 🍜 (@class1akids) June 5, 2022

Horikoshi designed the comeback with panels unlike any we've seen before. As Jiro recovers from being attacked, the chapter's panels transform from simple rectangles to heart rate charts. As Jiro's anger at All For One builds so too do the lines on these panels. And by the time she starts screaming about her friends, Jiro's heart is going totally haywire with spikes and valleys.

This clever design choice showcases Horikoshi's genius as always, but it also shows how brave Jiro is. Even in the face of having an earlobe cut off, the heroine is fighting back on anger and adrenaline. The love she has for her friends is what forced Jiro's emotions to a head, and All For One pays the price for it. So if you ever considered Headphone Jack an extra, think again!

