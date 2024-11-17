My Hero Academia Creator Revives Nejire With New Promo

My Hero Academia is now in the works on the final season of the anime, and the creator behind it all is celebrating what’s coming next with a special new sketch highlighting the Big Three member, Nejire Hado. My Hero Academia was the first of the major Weekly Shonen Jump magazines to reach its end earlier this Summer, and it’s been a huge year for the franchise ever since. With the manga now ended, fans are looking ahead to the anime’s future to see how the final moments of the series are brought to life in the coming final season of the series overall.

My Hero Academia’s manga might have come to an end some time ago, but series creator Kohei Horikoshi has still been fairly active on social media with tons of great sketches and new looks highlighting various characters from the series through Season 7’s airing earlier this Summer. Now the creator has returned with a special new sketch showing off more of Nejire Hado, and shared this in order to thank the anime team for all the work they had done on Season 7 while waiting for Season 8. You can check out Kohei Horikoshi’s new Nejire sketch below.

How Does My Hero Academia Season 7 End?

My Hero Academia Season 7 worked its way through the final fights between the heroes and villains. While the key villains are still active as All For One and Tomura Shigaraki are now in the midst of their final battles against All Might and Izuku Midoriya respectively, the season saw some of the other huge fights reach their respective ends. Season 7 began with the heroes separating the villains across multiple battlefields, and had been sent into chaos in the following episodes with Shoto Todoroki facing off against Dabi, Ochaco Uraraka facing off against Himiko Toga and more.

The final episodes of the season brought many of these fights to their conclusive ends, and it left only two major foes standing tall. All For One is now being held back by Armored All Might in their final confrontation, and Deku is struggling against the powered up Shigaraki. These are the final key fights for the series overall, and it left fans of the anime on quite a huge cliffhanger as now we have to wait to see how the anime tackles the manga’s final materials.

Will There Be a Season 8 of My Hero Academia?

Shortly after My Hero Academia Season 7 aired its final episode, the anime announced that My Hero Academia will be coming to an end with Season 8. Currently scheduled for a release some time in 2025, the anime will be adapting the final battles against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki. It’s yet to be revealed just how many episodes this final season will run for, but there is still quite a lot from these final confrontations and the epilogue that follows.

It likely means that My Hero Academia fans will be treated to a rather beefy final season of the TV anime. It also likely won’t be the entire end of the franchise as given the success of its feature film releases (with the recent My Hero Academia: You’re Next being an example), there’s a good chance that there will be another feature film project once the TV anime ends. But with so much to potentially look forward to in the future, My Hero Academia and its characters are living far beyond the manga’s end.

If you wanted to check out how My Hero Academia ended before the anime, you can find the chapters with either Shueisha’s MangaPlus service or Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library.