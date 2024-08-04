My Hero Academia Creator Inks Special Deku Sketch to Mark Manga’s Finale

My Hero Academia has officially come to an end, and the creator behind it all has shared a special new sketch for Izuku Midoriya to help celebrate it and the now ongoing Season 7 of the anime. My Hero Academia is now in the midst of Season 7 of the anime with the final fights between the heroes and villains in gear, but the manga has also reached a monumental milestone of its own. Not only did it recently celebrate the 10th anniversary of the manga first hitting the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but it has also come to an end.

My Hero Academia fans are now going through a whole new wave of emotions with both the anime and manga reaching their own respective climaxes, and it’s likely to be an even wilder wave of emotions for the creator behind it all. To celebrate both the newest episode of My Hero Academia Season 7 in which Deku has finally started his fight with Shigaraki, and the My Hero Academia manga releasing its final chapter, series creator Kohei Horikoshi has shared a special new sketch of Deku with fans on social media. Check it out below:

How to Read My Hero Academia’s Final Chapter

My Hero Academia‘s manga has officially come to an end with the release of Chapter 430. You can now check it out along with the entire series as a whole with either Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service. Ahead of its finale, Horikoshi shared the following statement with fans when it was first announced that the series would be ending in five chapters, “This series will end in 5 chapters. You might be thinking ‘there’s still 5 chapters to go?!’ or ‘only 5 chapters left?!’ but no matter which one you’re thinking, I will strive to make an amazing five chapters that everyone can enjoy!”

Horikoshi’s message continued with, “Along with Deku and the others! While the past 10 years or so were not without its bumps in the road, the fact I was able to continue Deku and co’s story is all thanks to you, the reader! It was like a dream. Thank you all, truly! Anyway, I’ll see you in the next Jump edition!”

As for the anime, you can find all seven seasons of My Hero Academia now streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu.