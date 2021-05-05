Bleach Creator Pens Sketch of Kaminari from My Hero Academia

✖

There is a ton of good manga out right now, and few are doing as well as My Hero Academia. The hit series has taken over the fandom globally as it has millions of fans. From the manga to the anime, My Hero Academia has yet to hit any major issues, and creator Kohei Horikoshi is celebrating with a special exhibit. And as it turns out, a familiar artist honored Class 1-A at the event with a drawing.

The update comes from fans in Japan who were able to visit the exhibit before it temporarily shut down due to COVID-19 lockdowns. Over on social media, some of the sketches have gone viral, and one by Tite Kubo is leading the pack. After all, the creator of Bleach penned artwork for My Hero Academia, and the sketch is excellent.

The artwork, which can be found above, shows Kubo's take on Denki Kaminari. The electrifying hero is shown skating in this shot as he performs a trick on his skateboard. He is decked out in his usual outfit, and Denki looks sick with his yellow-and-black hair.

This sketch is just one of several at the event, and Horikoshi did quite a few for fans as you can imagine. Other artists like Yuki Tabata shared artwork with fans, so we got to see Mirko in Black Clover fashion. Other creators like Masashi Kishimoto (Naruto) shared messages of encouragement with Horikoshi in light of the exhibition. So as you can see, My Hero Academia is a favorite with a lot of legendary mangaka.

When you consider how popular the shonen series is, it is easy to see why My Hero Academia is doing so well. The show is in its fifth season right now and already taking over streaming globally. As for the manga, it has put out over 300 chapters and regularly tops sales charts in the United States. There is no doubt the demand for My Hero Academia is high, so lots of fans will enjoy Kubo's take on Kaminari!

What do you think of this creator's take on Kaminari? Does Bleach's style suit My Hero Academia?