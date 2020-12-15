My Hero Academia Reveals Mr. Compress' Grudge Against Heroes

✖

My Hero Academia has given some stellar backstories out in its time, and they have been split between heroes and villains alike. As of late, the manga has delved into the origins of some major baddies as Dabi and even Shigaraki claim clean about their pasts. Now, it seems Mr. Compress has joined them, and it turns out his grudge against heroes runs away deeper than fans thought.

The information was given out in the most recent chapter of My Hero Academia. The update found in chapter 294 saw Mr. Compress willingly give himself a lethal blow in the hopes of saving the League, and he did so out of a need to make his family proud. After all, the villain is related to the legendary thief Oji Harima, and the clan has been dedicated to ridding society of profiteering heroes since the old days.

"Just when the current system began settling into place, Harima targeted the fattened pockets of sham heroes. He preached reformation while returning what he pilfered back to the streets," Mr. Compress shared.

"Our family's lineage is all about exposing injustice. That righteous blood runs in our veins."

Clearly, Mr. Compress is determined to make his great-great-grandfather proud of his actions. The baddie did a lot to push the League of Villains forward, and fans are hoping he still has more to do. Following the death of Twice, My Hero Academia fans are not eager to lose another League member so soon, but it seems like Mr. Compress has come to terms with his final heist.

