My Hero Academia Fandom Reacts to Mr. Compress' Unmasking
If you are not caught up on My Hero Academia, the chance is good that you have heard all the hullabaloo about Mr. Compress. The villain is very well known amongst fans given his place amongst the League of Villains. In fact, his work during the Training Camp arc was put on the front lines, and many were left to wonder about the villain's backstory. And after getting a look at the baddie unmasked, the fandom is losing its absolute mind.
In the most recent chapter of My Hero Academia, fans were given a close look at Mr. Compress without his mask on. The moment came at the end of the chapter after fans were told his backstory. As it turns out, the theories were correct as the baddie is related to a legendary thief in the underworld, and Mr. Compress is determined to make hero society pay for all its lip service.
Mr. Compress chose to deal himself a lethal blow so he could save his comrades as Best Jeanist rallied the heroes to a comeback. After carving out his side, the baddie managed to free Spinner and Shigaraki with the hope of waking the latter up. The chapter's final moments were spent gazing upon Mr. Compress without his mask, and as you can see in the slides below, fans are not ready to say goodbye to the baddie just yet. After all, Mr. Compress is rather fine, and fans want more for this villain than he's gotten so far.
What do you think about this big My Hero Academia reveal? Did you expect Mr. Compress to show his hand like this? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Too Much
they gave us this compress but at what cost pic.twitter.com/2tQaOYECX6— ً (@leafsxprodigy) December 13, 2020
Help Us
Oh no mr. Compress hot 😱🤧💖 pic.twitter.com/xwmA6L8TaQ— Samskie* (@samoneyla) December 14, 2020
Wear a Mask
Mr. Compress is so sexy now, because he always wore his mask properly.
Think about it. pic.twitter.com/DYnW09XoR2— キーちゃん @ horn knee fairy of angsty soft fudge canon (@darkmatinee) December 12, 2020
Gimme Gimme
Can we start a petition to keep compress alive, or at least give us a backstory with many panels of his face pic.twitter.com/hyh6ykQEhu— Zayn thee™💞 (@medoreeya) December 14, 2020
It Could Happen
— #BNHA294
stop waving these death flags compress. you are too sexy to die ahaha pic.twitter.com/fqylOZRLED— 𝚕𝚒𝚕𝚢 𝚘𝚏 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚟𝚊𝚕𝚕𝚎𝚢 (@lloftvlly) December 13, 2020
Accurate Picture
Horikoshi making Mr Compress pic.twitter.com/kqGnsVEPnq— Ash🎭| compress supremacy (@ShiggyZawa) December 13, 2020
We're Not Okay
#BNHA294 HORIKOSHI MADE MR. COMPRESS LOOK SO FINE, AND FOR F-CKING WHAT??? HOMIE’S LITERALLY ON THE VERGE OF DEATH 😭 pic.twitter.com/RE8IJPXFV9— ✨ kimberly ✨ (@gvthamknights) December 13, 2020
It Was
#BNHAspoilers— ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) December 13, 2020
Was it um, absolutely necessary to make Mr. Compress look like 🔥🔥 with his mask off..................? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/rAFz2oJ6sX