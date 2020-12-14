My Hero Academia Fandom Reacts to Mr. Compress' Unmasking

If you are not caught up on My Hero Academia, the chance is good that you have heard all the hullabaloo about Mr. Compress. The villain is very well known amongst fans given his place amongst the League of Villains. In fact, his work during the Training Camp arc was put on the front lines, and many were left to wonder about the villain's backstory. And after getting a look at the baddie unmasked, the fandom is losing its absolute mind.

In the most recent chapter of My Hero Academia, fans were given a close look at Mr. Compress without his mask on. The moment came at the end of the chapter after fans were told his backstory. As it turns out, the theories were correct as the baddie is related to a legendary thief in the underworld, and Mr. Compress is determined to make hero society pay for all its lip service.

Mr. Compress chose to deal himself a lethal blow so he could save his comrades as Best Jeanist rallied the heroes to a comeback. After carving out his side, the baddie managed to free Spinner and Shigaraki with the hope of waking the latter up. The chapter's final moments were spent gazing upon Mr. Compress without his mask, and as you can see in the slides below, fans are not ready to say goodbye to the baddie just yet. After all, Mr. Compress is rather fine, and fans want more for this villain than he's gotten so far.

