My Hero Academia Reveals Closer Look at Shigaraki’s Nomu Controlling Powers

My Hero Academia revealed a closer look at Tomura Shigaraki’s Nomu controlling powers with its newest chapter! During the Paranormal Liberation Front War fans got the first look at Shigaraki’s new self that has bonded with All For One’s power. As chapters continue to flesh out the villain’s newest stage of evolution (and is further complicating things further with the fact that All For One’s soul is seemingly polluting and vying to take over Shigaraki’s body), we’re getting much better looks at all of the new abilities Shigaraki has in his control.

One of the most curious abilities now under his control is the ability to send thought commands to the Nomu and have them follow his every demand. We have seen this used during the war itself and during All For One’s breakout from Tartarus, but the newest chapter of the series gives us a much closer look at this ability in action and reveals what it looks like when Shigaraki is sending these commands over to the Nomu. It really only takes a single thought, a single moment, to use these minions.

Chapter 332 of the series continues the fight between Shigaraki and Star and Stripe, and the fight is fully demonstrating just how much Shigaraki has involved since we had seen him last. Not only is he much closer to completion than fans (and the heroes) had realized at first, but the fight is also showing what this actually means as Shigaraki effortlessly uses all the abilities he has now. This includes commanding the Nomu he flew in on, and with a single “Now Burst” command, the Nomu explodes.

Shigaraki laughs because he feels like he’ll make much better use of the the tools and abilities Star and Stripe has at her disposal, and that certainly frightens when considering the Nomu. New Order allows the user to change the rules of something they touch, so imagine Shigaraki touching a Nomu for New Order then commanding to attack non-stop or explode the way it has with that kind of boost. Shigaraki has no qualms in sacrificing any of these creations when it makes sense to him, and this explosion command teases that we should keep a much closer eye on this ability.

