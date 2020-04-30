My Hero Academia Teases Shigaraki's Power Boost Status

✖

For those who haven't been following along with the manga for My Hero Academia, one of the biggest characters has become Shigaraki of the League of Villains, and with the latest installment, it looks as if the heir to All For One might have gotten a serious power up that may prove troublesome for the heroes of the world. With the Paranormal Liberation War showing heroes fighting villains in bloody displays across the city, Shigaraki himself might be the deciding factor in just who is able to take home victory when it comes to what is the biggest battle in the franchise's history!

Warning! If you haven't read Chapter 269 of My Hero Academia's manga, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be venturing into serious spoiler territory!

As mentioned earlier, Shigaraki has seen a lot of spotlights placed upon him in the story that takes place following the conclusion of My Hero Academia's fourth season of the anime and the manga that has been marching forward. Diving into the terrifying emergence of his Quirk and how it ultimately caused the death of his family, we have seen the leader of the League of Villains not only improve the strength of his Quirk, but also manage to defeat Re-Destro and merge his group with the terrifyingly large Meta Liberation Army. With a force of now over one hundred thousands members, the Paranormal Liberation Front has become the biggest threat to the world of heroes to date!

Shigaraki was already insanely powerful on his own, but thanks to the experimentation of Dr. Garaki, the mad scientist who has assisted All For One for some time, it seems that the young villain might have power that far surpass the likes of even All Might! However, the conclusion of the latest installment might in fact spell doom for the current leader of the Front.

With Present Mic unleashing the full force of his voice, smashing Shigaraki outside of his containment that was healing his body, Garaki notes that this might be the end of the dream that All For One held for the world! Shigaraki appears to have passed on, though as most anime fans know, when someone is proclaimed dead, that might not always be the case.

What do you think of Shigaraki's journey in My Hero Academia? How strong do you believe he will be should he be alive? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

