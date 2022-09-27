My Hero Academia Finally Reintroduces Deku's Rage Mode

My Hero Academia is neck deep in its FInal Arc, and a long-awaited confrontation between the strongest young hero and the strongest young villain is finally taking place. As Kohei Horikoshi has thrown quite the curveball into the mix by bringing down a fan-favorite character, it would seem that the revelation isn't sitting too well with Deku, who once again dives into some dark territory as Hero Society's fate hangs in the balance thanks to the manga's 367th chapter.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 367, be forewarned that we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

Midoriya, unfortunately, ran into quite the sang when it came to the heroes' plan of taking down Shigaraki, as Toga was able to snatch him from his original path and Deku found himself wasting more than a little time in attempting to escape from the wrath of the blood-drinking villain. With Froppy and Uravity managing to hold Toga at bay for the time being, despite her seriously powered-up Quirk, Izuku made his way to Shigaraki, only to discover that Bakugo had fallen before All For One's power. With his heart being destroyed, Bakugo might be saved by the power of Edgeshot, but that isn't stopping Deku from losing his cool.

(Photo: Shueisha)

During the War Arc which took place prior to this Final Arc, Deku had fallen into this state of rage, but luckily, this time around, he has Lemillion to assist in talking him down, with Mirio shouting the following:

"It's gonna be okay! I get it! You're feeling like you'll never live this down, but that's falling right into this villain's trap! It's okay! Tamaki and they are still kicking and right now, Edgeshot is trying to save Bakugo's life. I know he's gonna pull it off! I'm still fighting cuz I have faith! Get it? We haven't lost anyone yet! Nobody's given up! Listen here, we're heroes, and if heroes don't talk the talk, then who else is gonna transform ideals into reality?"

Thankfully, this brought Midoriya back from the brink, with the final shot of the latest chapter asking if Shigaraki was "still in there" following All For One taking over his body, as Deku was accompanied by all the past users of his legendary Quirk.

Who do you predict will survive My Hero Academia's Final Arc?