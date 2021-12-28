My Hero Academia Cosplay Dolls Up Mirko for the Holidays

One awesome My Hero Academia cosplay is celebrating the holiday season with the Rabbit Hero Mirko! Ever since she first made her debut during the Pro Hero arc of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series, and even more so following her official debut in the anime with Season 4, fans have been obsessed with Mirko. Looking forward to every single appearance from the pro hero, it wasn’t until the Paranormal Liberation Front War broke out that My Hero Academia fans finally got to see what the fifth-ranked pro is truly capable of. So, this means we’ll be seeing a lot more of her next season.

Mirko will be one of the many pro heroes leading the charge against the villains in the huge war coming in the next season of the anime, and that means some of the hero’s biggest scenes will finally be animated in full after quite the long wait. But that also means that the wait for this new season is going to continue to be even tougher. Thankfully, an awesome holiday themed cosplay from artist @shellanin_ on Instagram is the perfect way to help ease those Mirko-less pains with the Rabbit Hero celebrating the end of the year seasonal spirit in style! Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia Season 6 is confirmed to be kicking off in October next year as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule. Picking up from where the fifth season ended, this new season will be adapting the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc of Horikoshi’s original manga series. This war is so huge that the fallout of the fight between the heroes and villains is still being explored with the latest chapters of the manga, and thus makes the upcoming anime all the more exciting as there’s no way to guess just how much will change after the new episodes air.

Mirko’s main role is only one of the reasons to be excited for what’s to come next as we’ll also see some of the other pros in action that we have yet to see much from in the anime so far. There’s also quite a lot that happens, so keep an eye out for what the anime has planned for fans in the coming months and years. What do you think? Are you excited to see more of Mirko in action in My Hero Academia‘s next season? What are you hoping to see from Season 6 overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!