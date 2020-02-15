My Hero Academia Cosplay Gives Mineta Oddly Perfect Genderbent Spin

My Hero Academia has been enjoying a ton of success (and recently some controversy) over the course of its five year plus run thus far, and has introduced fans to a ton of heroes and villains across the board. From the pro heroes to the heroes in training, many fans argue over which of the heroes are the best of the best. Many can’t decide on a single standout or favorite from among the pack, but the one young hero who is hilariously never a part of this conversation is the Fresh-Picked Hero: Grape Juice — otherwise known as Minoru Mineta.

From the very first time fans see him in action, Mineta has been a sore spot for many fans in terms of the cast of characters. Because of his rowdy nature being driven even worse by his perversions (that he’s never been quite shy about), Mineta has been at the bottom tier of many best character arguments. But with a new cosplay makeover, apparently the possibilities are endless for this young hero.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although Mineta is the last character in the series that fans would describe as “perfect,” artist @kitsunekuma (who you can find on Instagram here) has shared a genderbent take on the hero that absolutely is perfect. If Mineta looked like this in the series, perhaps the character would be better received? Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KitsuneKuma (@kitsunekuma) on Jan 21, 2020 at 2:41pm PST

Another way to redeem Minoru Mineta in the eyes of fans would be to let him be a little more heroic. There have been a few moments throughout the series thus far that have shown that he could be a great hero too (he got his official Hero License before Bakugo and Todoroki too, after all), but nothing has quite landed yet. Perhaps a major makeover like this cosplay is due?

But what do you think? Waiting for Mineta to shine heroically someday? Do you think the young hero has it in him? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

My Hero Academia was originally created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.