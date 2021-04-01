My Hero Academia Opens Pre-Orders for Its Priciest Statue Yet

✖

My Hero Academia is having a big year for 2021, with the fifth season of the anime recently making its grand debut and this summer seeing the arrival of the third feature-length film in the series make landfall, and it seems as if the biggest statue ever for the Shonen franchise is now available for pre-order. Depicting an insane action sequence that has Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki jumping into action, this upcoming statue will cost fans of UA Academy a pretty penny if they want to add this trio to their collection.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission is pitting the "Three Musketeers" of Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki against a brand new villain, while also apparently framing Izuku for a mass murder that he clearly didn't commit. Though Season Five will have a focus on the three heroes as they train alongside their fellow UA Academy students in Class 1-B, the movie is definitely going to have them riding front and center. In the pages of the manga, the "Final Arc" has begun which has many fans believing that My Hero Academia's story is in its final throes, featuring a time skip that shows that Deku has changed astronomically since we last saw him during the War Arc.

Twitter User Shibuya Smash shared the insane statue that brings together Midoriya, Bakugo, and Todoroki from My Hero Academia in a dynamic action sequence that will run fans of the Shonen franchise around $2100 USD if they are looking to add it to their collections when it arrives in 2022:

Prime 1 Studio has opened preorders for their amazing Midoriya, Bakugo, Todoroki statue!! There are swappable head parts with alternate expressions... and the price is 230,890 yen ($2,100 USD) 💸https://t.co/Og94SY96qf — shinjukusmash 3️⃣0️⃣ (@shibuyasmash) March 25, 2021

The three young heroes normally fight alongside one another to combat villains and threats to the world, but have been known to fight against one another through training exercises, or even when they have heated skirmishes with one another. Though there have been plenty of statues depicting both the heroes and villains of My Hero Academia, this is definitely one of the most stunning and has a price tag to prove it.

Will you be picking up this insane statue that highlights three of the most popular heroes of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.