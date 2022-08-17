My Hero Academia Cosplay Readies for Mt. Lady's Season 6 Return

My Hero Academia is one of the major major action anime franchises returning this Fall with new episodes, and one awesome cosplay is ready for Mt. Lady's return to the action with the upcoming Season 6 of the series! The next season of the highly anticipated anime will be making its premiere in an increasingly competitive Fall 2022 anime schedule, and it will be picking up right where the fifth season left off as Izuku Midoriya and a huge roster of heroes prepare for a full on assault on the Paranormal Liberation Front. That's why it's so exciting to see how the anime will be taking it all on.

With My Hero Academia Season 6 taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series soon, one of the best things to be excited for is the fact that it will involve each of the pro heroes we have not seen enough action from over the years. Mt. Lady might have been involved in some of the big conflicts in the past, but this coming war will bring her to the spotlight in some major ways. Now artist @kaezuko.cos on Instagram is ready for this with some awesome cosplay standing tall with Mt. Lady! Check it out below:

My Hero Academia Season 6 will be kicking off on October 1st, and Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will be streaming the new episodes alongside their release in Japan. You can catch the first five seasons of the series now streaming with Crunchyroll if you wanted to catch up in time for the new episodes, and as for what to expect from the next season, they tease it as such:

"With Bakugo and Todoroki, Deku is doing his work-study at the office of the number one hero, Endeavor. Working hard in the best possible environment, he is growing as a hero and using Blackwhip, a new Quirk that was hiding in One For All. Meanwhile, Tomura Shigaraki from the League of Villains clashes against the Metahuman Liberation Army led by Re-Destro. While he's being driven into a corner fighting Re-Destro, he recovers forgotten memories of his terrible childhood and is awakened. He seizes the Metahuman Liberation Army, expands its influence, and now desires a new power for himself to destroy everything."

What are you hoping to see in My Hero Academia Season 6? Are you excited to see Mt. Lady and the other heroes in action with the new season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!