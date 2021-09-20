My Hero Academia Stuns With Hero Killer Stain’s Intense Return

My Hero Academia stunned with the intense return of Hero Killer Stain with the newest chapter of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series! The Final Act of the series is gearing up for its next major phase as Izuku Midoriya is finally settling down within U.A. Academy while the public opinion still is mixed but at least shifting back in his favor. Ochaco Uraraka’s speech not only moved the hearts of the public, but the heroes as well as they begin to realize that the old ways of doing things will no longer work in this new world.

It’s been an especially tough situation for All Might as well. After Izuku distanced himself from him before, and Ochaco’s speech had made him rethink a lot of the way he’s done things so far, All Might has begun to isolate himself from the others. But as he tries to do so, he comes face to face with Hero Killer Stain. After teasing his return following his breakout from Tartarus alongside the other prisoners All For One had freed, Stain has made his grand return to the series and he had some choice words for All Might.

Chapter 326 of the series sees All Might dealing with the guilt of having let Izuku down and allowing his dark transformation to take place. He starts to bear the burden of this, but soon he’s attacked by the returning Stain. He tells All Might that he’s not All Might, and although All Might thinks it’s because his physical form has changed, Stain tells him that it’s the mental shift in him that has made him a “sham.” All Might tries to explain what spurred him to become a hero in the first place, but is still held back by his guilt over Izuku.

Oddly enough, Stain then gives All Might a pep talk as the hero that he once worshipped enough to kill needed the boost. He reminds All Might that while he’s currently feeling bad about himself, and thinks that his work was for nothing, that his true heroism ended up inspiring the next generation of the kinds of hero that he truly was. A generation of “super” heroes that will continue to fight and struggle as long as they can. It’s the kind of twisted vision of heroism that he seeks and truly idolizes.

This only complicates Stain's character even more, and thus makes whatever plans Horikoshi has for him next all the more intriguing.