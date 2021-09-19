My Hero Academia Bringing World Heroes’ Mission Movie Preview to New York Comic Con

My Hero Academia is bringing a special preview of the World Heroes’ Mission movie to New York Comic Con next month! The third feature film in the franchise made its official debut in Japan earlier this Summer, but fans outside of Japan have been waiting for their chance to check it out for themselves. Surprisingly, it was soon revealed that Funimation will be bringing the new movie to the United States as well only a couple of months after its initial debut in Japan. Now before it hits theaters later next month, fans at New York Comic Con will be treated to a special preview!

The official listings for the panels at New York Comic Con have announced that Funimation will be holding a special panel for My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission on Friday, October 8th with members of the English dub cast and staff in attendance. They describe the upcoming panel as such, “Your sneak peek into the next chapter of the global anime phenomenon starts here. Presented by Funimation, the panel includes an exclusive preview of My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission. Hear from the dub cast and crew before the movie hits theaters October 29!”

Luckily for everyone who can’t attend the panel, it won’t be much longer before the movie hits as My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission releases in theaters on October 29th in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Fans in Australia or New Zealand will be able to check it out a day sooner on October 28th. The film is officially described as such:

“In My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, U.A. High School students Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo face the greatest crisis in My Hero Academia history, with only two hours to save the world! During their internship with the number one Pro Hero Endeavor Agency, Deku and his new friend Rody find themselves wanted nationwide for a crime they didn’t commit. Can Deku and his friends stop Humarise’s global plans of eliminating all Quirks?”

