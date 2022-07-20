My Hero Academia Teases Izuku vs All For One in New Cover Art

The Final Arc of My Hero Academia is underway in the pages of the Shonen's manga, with Kohei Horikoshi working hard on the last battle between the heroes of UA Academy and the villains of the Paranormal Liberation Front. With All For One being sprung from Tartarus as a part of Shigaraki's plan to bring down Hero Society, a new cover for the manga is hinting at the idea that the inheritor of One For All and the biggest villain of the series will come to blows before Horikoshi dips out and brings his superhero tale to an end.

Despite being the biggest villain of the series, there is a lot that we don't know about All For One, including his real name and how he started his path of becoming an antagonist. Being responsible for the "retirement" of All Might, the mentor to Shigaraki has been watching his followers make giant strides in creating a world where power is recognized above all else. Luckily for both the heroes of Class 1-A and the professional crime fighters, a plan has been put into motion to halt the villains' activities and while there have been some dynamic and brutal battles, things appear to be inching in the favor of Deku and his friends.

The upcoming cover for Weekly Shonen Jump hints at a battle between Deku and All For One, with the antagonist looking decidedly different from what we've come to know especially as he appears sans-helmet, with a head full of hair, while also appearing to look closer to what we've seen in flashbacks from the Shonen franchise:

Without going too deeply into spoiler territory, Deku has yet to face off against All For One directly, with the current fight of the final arc seeing the likes of Endeavor and Hawks taking on the man responsible for taking down the former Symbol of Peace. With the last storyline seemingly setting the stage for a rematch between Izuku and Shigaraki, it will be interesting to see if the main hero of the series will have the opportunity to throw a "Smash" directly at the villain who got the ball rolling on so many problems for the heroes of UA Academy.

