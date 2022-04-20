My Hero Academia Is Reportedly Ready for Another Hiatus

✖

My Hero Academia has been telling its story on a weekly basis for years in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, with Deku and his friends at UA Academy seemingly in the midst of their final battle against All For One and the villains of the world. Now, it seems as though the grand finale of the series has been pushed back just a little bit further, as the manga will be taking a brief hiatus as Dabi prepares to fight Shoto Todoroki in the long-awaited battle.

In the previous installment of My Hero Academia, readers were given the opportunity to learn more about the tragic past of Dabi, the former eldest son of Endeavor that found himself recruited by All For One as a result of the damage to both his body and his mind. While the villainous antagonist of the series realized that he was unable to truly control Dabi, with the flame wielding youngster originally set to be a substitute for Shigaraki, the member of the League of Villains would eventually find himself aligning with Shigaraki's gang as a way to get revenge on his father and his family. Dabi is looking to now battle his brother Shoto, harboring a look that is the most terrifying that we've seen to date.

Apparently, the next chapter of My Hero Academia's manga will arrive as scheduled in a few days, but the subsequent release will be delayed, with another delay taking place for Shonen Jump as a whole thanks in part to "Golden Week", an annual celebrating in Japan which normally brings many different entertainment outlets to a standstill.

My Hero Academia is set to reveal a ton of new information with regards to the Shonen franchise at this year's Hero Fes, an event specifically created to celebrate the universe of UA Academy. With the sixth season of the anime adaptation arriving this fall and adapting the story of the War Arc, perhaps the event might give us new information on a potential new film for the Shonen series.

Via Atsushi101X