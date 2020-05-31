My Hero Academia Star Nobuhiko Okamoto Plans a Hiatus for Vocal Surgery

✖

My Hero Academia has done a number on fans with its emotional gut punches, and a new report says the anime has gotten to one of its stars as they are about to enter a short hiatus. Over in Japan, Comic Natalie shared the news when actor Nobuhiko Okamoto announced he would be going on a brief hiatus. As it turns out, voicing Bakugo can be really hard on the vocal cords, and Okamoto needs surgery to repair the damage done to his voice.

According to reports, Okamoto will head into a one-month hiatus starting June 1. This means the actor will not be in the studio until July at the earliest, and his return all depends on how well his surgery goes. The My Hero Academia actor will be receiving medical treatment for scarring on his vocal cords, and he will need to begin therapy after the surgery is done to finish treatment.

Taking to his official blog, Okamoto revealed he knew something was wrong when he began feeling throat pain. Given the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the actor was determined to be seen for his sore throat, but the doctor said the pain was tied to Okamoto's scarred vocal cords. The doctor felt surgery was needed to fix the issue despite Okamoto regularly doing vocal exercises before recording My Hero Academia or any other series.

For some time, the surgery was in the air due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but Okamoto has scheduled a date for the procedure at last. The actor apologized to fans for announcing his hiatus so suddenly, but he wants to spend as much time as possible recovering so that he can head back to work when called upon.

For those who only know Okamoto for his work as Bakugo of My Hero Academia, the actor is a well-know one amongst anime fans. He voices Khun in Tower of God at the moment, but he also plays Run Okumura (Blue Exorcist), Accelerator (A Certain Magical Index), You Nishinoya (Haikyuu), Ryo Kurokiba (Food Wars), and more.

