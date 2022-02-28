My Hero Academia Star Nobuhiko Okamoto Reveals Positive COVID Testing

My Hero Academia has some of the strongest talent in anime backing it up. From artists to actors and writers, the show has all the ingredients of a hit, so fans are always happy to tune into the show. Right now, season six is in the works, but one of its actors is taking a short break to rest up. Nobuhito Okamoto, the voice behind Bakugo Katsuki, penned aa note to fans not long ago after his talent agency confirmed he had tested positive for COVID.

The actor’s address to fans came after his talent agency Pro-Fit released a statement in Japan. Okamoto then took to Twitter to thank fans for their support and assure them he was feeling alright.

“As the agency announced, a PCR test for COVID-19 was given [to me] and came out positive. Currently, though I am asymptomatic, I will continue to take care of myself at home and follow up with medical centers as need be. I apologize for causing any concern or inconvenience to my fans who support me,” Okamoto wrote.

As you can imagine, Okamoto is taking it easy while in quarantine, and he is one of many testing positive for COVID-19 presently. The omicron variant is highly infectious wherever it goes, and it caused a major wave of cases in Japan that is now on the decline. As of February 27, a total of 63,000 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Japan with the seven-day average sitting a bit higher at 66,302 cases.