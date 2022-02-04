My Hero Academia Creator Gives Bakugo A New Costume

My Hero Academia has seen Bakugo change astronomically since the early days of the Shonen series, caring little for his classmates and attempting to make young Midoriya’s life a living hell as he looked to become the most powerful hero in the world. With Bakugo mellowing out over time and consistently being regarded as one of the most popular crime fighters of the series,creator Kohei Horikoshi has given the hot-headed brawler a major makeover.

Rikido Sato might not get as much screen time as the likes of Bakugo and Izuku, with the sugar-powered strongman having the ability to increase his strength based on his sweets consumption, but he definitely has been a worthy ally to his friends in Class 1-A. Like so many other Quirks that have been introduced throughout the Shonen series, Sato’s “Sugar Rush” comes with a drawback, wherein the stronger he gets, the more likely it is that he is affected by his sugar intake and falls asleep as a result. In training with his fellow students, Sugarman has increased his strength over time but has yet to have a defining moment in the vein of Bakugo, Froppy, Uravity, and Deku.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User Atsushi101X shared the new look at Bakugo drawn by none other than the creator of My Hero Academia, Kohei Horikoshi, placing the hot-headed young hero into the outfit of Sugarman for the upcoming publication of My Hero Academia: Team Up Missions Volume 3:

https://twitter.com/Atsushi101X/status/1489259882318495746?s=20&t=O7Q-RgoEzHAwXthhQHzp4w

Sugarman had a slight role to play during the fifth season’s Joint Training Exercise Arc, wherein he was luckily placed onto Bakugo’s team. The quartet of Class 1-A heroes was able to defeat their opponents in only a matter of moments, proving how far Bakugo has come not just with the mastery of his Quirk, but also via his ability to work with his fellow students. Needless to say, expect Bakugo and Sugarman to have some major moments in season six arriving this fall, which is set to adapt the story of the War Arc and the battle against the Paranormal Liberation Front.

What do you think of this new look for Bakugo? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVCOmedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.