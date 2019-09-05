New York Comic Con Previews Exclusive My Hero Academia Funko Pops

My Hero Academia has collected a solid number of Funko figures over its time, and the franchise is ready to add in more. Next month, New York Comic Con will get underway, and it turns out the anime is set to get two exclusive Pop vinyls at the event.

Over on Twitter, a first-look photo surfaced of the new anime figures. My Hero Academia will bring Dabi and Stain to its Funko collection come October, and fans are essentially drooling over the colorful pieces.

Just, don’t tell Toga about all of this. You know how the girl gets with her jealousy.

2019 NYCC Exclusive Reveals: My Hero Academia! pic.twitter.com/fp2Pwh03S1 — Funko POP Hunters (@FunkoPopHunters) September 5, 2019

As you can see above, the two figures features their own base and accessories. Dabi looks terrifying with his purple burn marks and stitched skin. With a fist reaching out covering in blue fire, Dabi looks like he’s ready to fight in his usual leather outfit. This is only compounded by all of the fire skirting near his feet, so fans of this fiery villain will want this figure ASAP.

The second figure is all about Stain, and the zealot looks like he came straight out of the anime. With his face mask tied on tight, Stain’s dark hair is raging uncontrollably while he holds two weapons in hand. The figure sees the villain crouched down, and his famously long tongue is lopping out of his mouth. Fans admit they wish the tongue were a bit more textured like it is in the anime, but this Pop definitely captures the chaotic essence that is Stain.

There is no word yet on whether either of these Funko figures will be sold outside of New York Comic Con. Hot Topic and Boxed Lunch often secure deals to sell convention-centric figures to the greater public, so My Hero Academia fans better hope a store comes through for them once again.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.