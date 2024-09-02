My Hero Academia Creator Highlights Ochaco With New Art

My Hero Academia might have come to an end, but the original creator behind it is still showing love to Ochaco Uraraka with a special new sketch! My Hero Academia ended its ten year run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this Summer, and fans have been celebrating how far the manga had come in some big ways. Not only did the series launch a global popularity poll (which had since been taken over by bots), but the franchise is also celebrating with a special art contest highlighting fans’ takes on My Hero Academia‘s many characters and events.

My Hero Academia fans have been submitted their art to this contest with a special hashtag on social media, and the original creator behind it all got in on the fun as well. “Submitting” a sketch of Ochaco for the occasion, My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi took the time to show more love to the fan favorite hero as part of the new contest. With the manga now over, these sketches are the only way fans will get to see new takes on the characters from the creator, so they’ve been very welcome. Check it out:

How to Catch Up With My Hero Academia

If you wanted to catch up with the My Hero Academia anime thus far, you can find all six previous seasons and the now airing Season 7 streaming its episodes weekly this Summer with Crunchyroll. You also can find Kohei Horikoshi‘s entire manga now completed with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service if you wanted to read ahead to see what happens instead. The anime will also be hitting the big screen in the United States and Canada with a new movie releasing on October 11th, My Hero Academia: You’re Next.

TOHO Animation teases what to expect from the fourth feature film in the franchise as such, “‘Next, it’s your turn!’ In a society where heroes and villains continuously battle in the name of peace and chaos, Deku, a U.A. High School student who aspires to be the best hero he can be, confronts the villain who imitates the hero he’s long admired. Can Deku and the rest of U.A. High Class 1-A protect the world by putting an end to Dark Might, the man claiming to be the new Symbol of Peace?”