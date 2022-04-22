My Hero Academia Prequel Focuses on Crawler in New Cover Art

✖

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes as a spin-off series explores territory that the main Shonen series has yet to dive into, with the vigilante Crawler normally taking the lead when it comes to the majority of stories within. While the series is hinting that the end if nigh, alongside the main story created by Kohei Horikoshi, the young crime fighter is once again being featured on a brand new cover for the side story that has yet to hit the small screen.

Currently, there are no plans for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes to receive an anime adaptation of its own, but considering the territory that the spin-off has covered so far, there are certainly some big moments for the franchise that would make a splash on the small screen. Aside from telling the story of heroes that operate outside of the system of the official crime fighters of hero society, the spin-off also takes the opportunity to dive into the past, giving us stories from the early lives of characters such as Eraserhead, Present Mic, Midnight, Mirko, and many others.

Twitter Outlet Manga Mogura RE shared the new cover for a My Hero Academia: Vigilantes collection, showing off a battle-damaged Crawler as fans wonder what the future will hold for the young vigilante once the spin-off series comes to an end in the pages of its manga series:

"Vigilante – My Hero Academia Illegals" vol 14 by Betten Court, Hideyuki Furuhashi, Kohei Horikoshi



English release @VIZMedia



French release @ki_oon_Editions pic.twitter.com/gOKIvH9NCR — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) April 19, 2022

Crawler has yet to make an official appearance in the main series of My Hero Academia, leaving many fans wondering if the young vigilante will ever team up with Izuku and the other students of Class 1-A. If you haven't read the spin-off before, Crawler's Quirk allows him to "slide and glide", aka slide across smooth surfaces which has definitely come in handy during his heroic career. While this power might not seem all that on the surface, Crawler has found some unique ways to utilize the abilities at his disposal.

What do you think of this new cover for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes? Do you think that Crawler will make an appearance in the final arc of the main series currently playing out in the pages of its manga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.