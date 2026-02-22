My Hero Academia Reveals Special Surprise Ahead of Anime’s Return

My Hero Academia is going to be making its big anime return later this year with its real final episode, but there’s a special surprise announced while we wait for the comeback. My Hero Academia officially ended the anime’s run with its eighth and final season late last year, but confirmed that the franchise still had quite a lot to celebrate with its 10th anniversary. These plans include a special episode taking place after the events of the finale, and will be bringing Izuku Midoriya’s story to a proper end when it hits.

My Hero Academia is returning later this Spring with a special episode fleshing out more of the events seen in the TV anime’s original finale, and it’s going to be a much more complete version of series creator Kohei Horikoshi’s vision for the end. While we wait to see this new episode, Viz Media is making the wait even tougher as they have announced an official English language release for My Hero Academia: Ultra Artworks, which catalogues a decade of work from the original manga release.

My Hero Academia: Ultra Artworks U.S. Release Announced

Announcement: Celebrate a decade of heroics with this PLUS ULTRA showcase of Kohei Horikoshi’s dynamic art from My Hero Academia, featuring covers, illustrations from Shonen Jump, event artwork, and creator commentary. My Hero Academia: Ultra Artworks releases Fall 2026. pic.twitter.com/mSqHFZqwU6 — VIZ Media (@VIZMedia) February 20, 2026

My Hero Academia: Ultra Artworks is a special art book collecting major illustrations from across the original manga’s 10 year run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and it will finally be getting its release in the United States later this Fall. But that’s not the only new thing My Hero Academia fans will be able to see throughout the rest of the year as well as the anime prepares to return for a special new episode later this Spring. So there’s going to be two-fold release to look out for in 2026.

My Hero Academia Episode 170+1 will be officially making its debut on May 2nd in Japan, and Crunchyroll will be streaming the new episode outside of Japan when it hits. Titled “More,” this new special episode will be adapting the special epilogue chapter of the same name. Chapter 431 of My Hero Academia was released as a special part of the physical manga launch of its final volume. Never seen in Shonen Jump, this extra chapter is what fans consider the “true” end of the series as a whole.

What’s New for My Hero Academia in 2026?

My Hero Academia is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its anime debut in 2026 despite the TV series ending its run last year. Not only is it returning for a new episode later this Spring, but there are also plans to take it worldwide with a special concert tour highlighting all of the music fans have gotten to see in the anime’s run over the last decade. But there also seems to be more on the horizon yet to be revealed as of this time.

If you wanted to go back and check out My Hero Academia ahead of its upcoming special, you can find the entire series now streaming with platforms like Crunchyroll and Hulu. If you wanted even more, you can also check out the official prequel series now airing new episodes this Winter, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. It’s currently working through its second season, and is showing no signs of slowing down yet.

