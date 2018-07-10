‘My Hero Academia’ Spoilers Confirm New Hero Costumes

My Hero Academia is headed into the exciting “Part 2” arc of season 3, where the students of 1-A train and compete for the reward of earning provisional licenses that would allow them to battle villains and save innocent citizens, with the full support of the law. A trailer for the “Hero License Exam Arc” of the anime teased some great new action and character drama – now some My Hero Academia spoilers confirm another exciting upcoming season 3 event: new costumes!

BNHA EP52 PREVIEW!!!@aitaikimochii was super nice enough to scan her copy for me to work with! Provisional Hero License Exam Arc!! PLUS ULTRA!!! pic.twitter.com/Ckv70clsl7 — Sebz #dotnw novel! (@fabulouslyalone) July 9, 2018



Thanks to Twitter user @Fabulouslyalone, we now have some episode spoilers that reveal more details of Izuku’s big upcoming costume change – and its function. Here’s what we get:

“A costume change! Hatsume creates a new costume for Izuku, to alter his fighting style. There were two major changes: a support to relieve the burden form his arms, and…!”

Clearly a piece of the costume change is left to mystery, but the important factor will be Support division star Mei Hatsume creating a some kind of tech that will protect his arms. After Izuku’s harrowing battle against the psychotic villain Muscular during the Training Camp arc, it was revealed that young Midoriya had reached the limit of what his arms could take from his One For All quirk. He’s been told that if he over exerts himself again, the damage to his body will start to become permanent. Protecting his body is now the weakness that will help to shape Midoriya as a hero, as he trains and learns to better balance his body and his quirk.

Additional spoilers from the upcoming episodes tease as much, revealing how Izuku will be evolving, along with this costume:

“Izuku hears a casual remark that Hatsume makes about Lida and it gives him an idea for his special move.

Hatsume wants to work on Izuku’s costume, and All Might has words of counsel for Izuku.”

Catch new episodes of My Hero Academia streaming on Saturday mornings. The first My Hero Academia movie drops on August 3rd, after an early preview at San Diego Comic-Con 2018.