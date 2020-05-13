My Hero Academia Gets Trippy with a Peek into Shigaraki's Consciousness

✖

The Paranormal Liberation War rages on in the chapters of My Hero Academia's manga and the latest story line has given us an in-depth look into the psyche that may decide the victors of the battle as we take a journey through the mind of the leader of the League of Villains, Shigaraki. With the young antagonist being thought dead in the previous chapter, it seems as if the white haired villain is looking to make a comeback with a big power up, but must first overcome the "demons" that reside inside of his head!

Warning! If you haven't read Chapter 270 of My Hero Academia's manga, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory for the Paranormal Liberation War!

As Present Mic has unleashed his "DJ Punch" against the sinister Dr. Garaki, the mad scientist begins to reveal how All For One was able to not only live for so long, but also give his followers additional quirks that came directly from his body! With the League of Villains' evil doctor revealing how the sharing of quirks works, the topic of conversation moves on to Shigaraki, who has officially become the inheritor of the All For One Quirk!

Shigaraki, as the doctor explains, has been given the official quirk that helped make All For One such a threat, granting him numerous powers that he did not have before. Prior to being able to use them however, we are shown an inside look into the mind of this young villain as he struggles with the memory of the family that he murdered when his powers first activated, as well as the villainous All For One, who is beckoning him to fulfill his destiny.

(Photo: Viz Media)

In the last pages of the previous chapter of My Hero Academia, Shigaraki was thought dead and Garaki fell into despair as he though that the "Lord of Evil's" dreams for the future had come to a standstill. Unfortunately for the heroes, this was not the case as Shigaraki's journey through his own mind shows that the villain is in fact alive and has been given the full power of his mentor, All For One! How these new powers will stack with Shigaraki's original Quirk are unknown, but considering how strong he was before, his abilities will most certainly be at a terrifiying new level!

What do you think of Shigaraki's journey through his own mind? Do you think the villain will ever pay amends for his murdered family? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

