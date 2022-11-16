My Hero Academia Season 6 Pits Mt. Lady Against Gigantomachia

My Hero Academia has exploded onto the scene with the first episodes of Season 6 thus far, and the newest episode of the series has put Mt. Lady to the ultimate test as she was one of the main ones standing against the monstrous Gigantomachia! The newest season of the series got off to a promising start for the heroes as they caught the villains by surprise in a raid on the Paranormal Liberation Front's base, but things have soured over the episodes since. Now that Tomura Shigaraki has joined the fight, Gigantomachia has been activated as a result and is now charging towards his master.

The newest season of the series has shown quite a lot of Mt. Lady over its episodes thus far as she has been one of the main anchors charging at the Paranormal Liberation Front's base. While she has had some big moments in the anime thus far, the newest episode really puts her heroic side to the test when she jumps in to try and keep Gigantomachia from charging. Failing to do so, she at least tries to slow the monster down.

What Happens in Mt. Lady's Fight With Gigantomachia?

Episode 120 of My Hero Academia continues Gigantomachia's charge towards his master, but Mt. Lady and a few of the other heroes try their best to stop the villain. It's here they see just how strong the monster really is as not only does it outright ignore each of the heroes' efforts, but it's powering through them without being slowed down in the slightest. This is especially tough on Mt. Lady, who puts up a ton of effort in order to take down the villain only to get shoved to the side.

It's Mt. Lady's big moment in the spotlight following a string of big moments that she has had in this arc thus far, and it's a great way to see the hero in action that we haven't gotten to see for quite a while. Now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not this hero will be able to take down the monster, but what did you think of Mt. Lady's attack on Gigantomachia?