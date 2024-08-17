My Hero Academia Season 7 Shares Deku’s Reaction to Shigaraki’s Deadly “Gift”

My Hero Academia is back in action with Season 7, and the newest episode revealed Izuku Midoriya’s heartbreaking reaction to Katsuki’s Bakugo’s death. My Hero Academia has officially kicked off the final fight between Deku and Tomura Shigaraki, and while it’s a good move forward for the heroes it’s also at the worst time possible. Thanks to Himiko Toga snatching up Deku on the far off battlefield, he’s been since rushing to get to the floating U.A. Academy battlefield. But while he’s been going as fast as he can, the heroes have spent all that time instead fighting against Shigaraki themselves.

My Hero Academia previously saw Bakugo and the others trying their best to hold off Shigaraki until Deku could get there, but it was much easier said than done as Shigaraki’s body proved to be so strong. Bakugo even went as far as evolving his quirk to a much stronger power than it ever had been before, but it still wasn’t enough as he took a fatal blow from the villain. With Deku making it to the battlefield and seeing the damage, Deku briefly loses control once he sees what happened to Bakugo.

https://x.com/bottom_text42/status/1824870915953639816

My Hero Academia: Deku Reacts to Bakugo’s Death

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 13 sees Deku making it to the battlefield in full after landing a major hit on Shigaraki, and he quickly takes stock of everything around him. Seeing the heroes defeated, and Bakugo with a giant hole in his chest, Deku briefly loses himself within the shock. He not only emotionally shuts down, but his One For All power begins to leak out due to his overwhelming rage. Only when Mirio Togata is able to talk him down is Deku able to get himself back into the fight in full.

It’s clear this really had an impact on Deku, but for now he’s pushing it aside in order to deal with the problem at hand. He knows defeating Shigaraki and All For One is the top priority here, and while he’s worried about Bakugo and the others, he’ll need to handle all that stuff lately. It’s compartmentalizing the situation on a huge scale, and Deku’s carrying a ton of weight on his shoulders as the fights against the villains continue through the rest of the season and beyond.