My Hero Academia: You’re Next Will Explore a New Side of Bakugo and Deku

Deku and Bakugo have come a long way since they first butted heads at the start of My Hero Academia. Initially depicted as bitter rivals, the two have managed to forge a friendship with one another thanks in part to Izuku Midoriya’s never-ending patience and Dynamight’s softening throughout their many adventures. With this summer set to see the arrival of the fourth film of the franchise into Japanese theaters, the stars of the movie are making the rounds in promoting Class 1-A’s silver screen comeback. None other than the voice actor of Bakugo, Nobuhiko Okamoto, revealed to fans that the movie would feature the two biggest heroes of UA Academy in a slightly different light.

In hyping up the next film of the shonen series, Okamoto stated that the film will feature Dynamight and Deku working together more than ever and will truly see one another as heroes, “As in the main anime, they have more scenes where they fight together. I think it means that they recognize each other as heroes and can fight together regardless of personal feelings. Yes, Bakugo will fight with Deku come watch!’

You’re Next’s Build Up

In a recent interview, My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi broke down the setting of You’re Next and how it fits into the timeline of the main anime series, “It’ll take place after the War from Season 6, meaning that the collapsed society will be the stage this time. After having been through so much and learning so many things, who will Deku and his friends fight against this time? What will they protect?! Look forward to it!”

If you want to learn more about the upcoming film that will pit the young crime fighters against Dark Might, here’s how Studio Bones describes the story of You’re Next, “An all-out war between the two. Izuku confronts Shigaraki Tomura, who has acquired a terrifying power, and they clash violently. Both sides suffered heavy damage, and the battle came to an end with Shigaraki’s retreat, but the time for the two sides to meet again was fast approaching. In a society devastated by the effects of this all-out war, a mysterious giant fortress suddenly appeared, swallowing up towns and people one after another. Then, a man reminiscent of a “symbol of peace” stood before Izuku and his friends…”

