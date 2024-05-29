My Hero Academia Hypes Season 7 Blu-ray With New Deku Promo

My Hero Academia's seventh season has just begun, sharing four episodes as the students of UA Academy prepare themselves for the final battle against All For One and Shigaraki. Despite season seven only starting to unload its episodes, a Blu-Ray is already in the works to compile the installments that will start the final battle of the shonen series. With promotional material finding its way online, Izuku Midoriya is front and center when it comes to a poster that will be a part of the upcoming physical release.

The first volume of My Hero Academia's seventh season will hit Blu-Ray and DVD in Japan on July 17th this summer. Since this is the first of two volumes, the physical release won't house the entirety of season seven but will compile some of the biggest moments we've witnessed in the latest season. Besides featuring Star And Stripe fighting Shigaraki, the seventh season also revealed the true identity of Class 1-A's traitor.

My Hero Academia: Deku Arrives in Season Seven

Here's how My Hero Academia breaks down the story of the seventh season making its way to Blu-Ray this summer in Japan, "In the spring of Deku and his classmates' second year at UA. The heroes decide to conduct a cleanup operation against Shigaraki and other "villains," and a fierce battle unfolds that can truly be called an all-out war. Both sides sustain heavy damage and the all-out war comes to a temporary end, but trust in heroes is shaken and society is devastated. Deku leaves UA Academy to fight alone, driven by his sense of duty as the heir to the OFA, which is the target of the All for One (AFO), and his desire not to put the people around him in danger."

The description continues, "His classmates in Class A of Year 1 reach out to him as he grows frustrated and weary. The students and heroes renewed their resolve to fight not alone, but together. The villains, such as Shigaraki Mourning and AFO, aim to make their next move to destroy the heroes. The time for the "Final Battle" approaches. And a hero flies in from America....Will Deku and his friends be able to bring back the days when everyone could smile?"

