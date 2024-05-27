My Hero Academia Season 7 Poster Spotlights the Big 3

My Hero Academia Season 7 has been getting ready for the final fights between the heroes and villains in the anime, and the Big 3 has gotten their chance to shine once more with a special new poster for the trio! My Hero Academia Season 7 kicked off with a bang in the fight between Tomura Shigaraki and Star and Stripe, but with the loss of America's own number one hero, it's time for Izuku Midoriya and the rest of the surviving heroes to prepare for the final conflict against Shigaraki and All For One in the few days to come.

My Hero Academia Season 7's newest episode continued to set the stage for the final battle with an update on how the heroes have been scrambling all over Japan to save civilians caught within the crossfire so far. This episode also revealed a brief look at the currently operating two members of the Big 3, Neijire Hado and Tamaki Amajiki as they helped to save others. But thanks to previous seasons, Mirio Togata is unfortunately not in the action thanks to the loss of his quirk. But to highlight how big of a role these three will play in the anime later, My Hero Academia Season 7 has shared a special poster that you can check out below.

How to Watch The Big 3 in My Hero Academia Season 7

If you wanted to see the first look at the Big Three in the newest season, you can now find the newest episode of the anime streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 4 is titled "The Story of How We All Became Heroes," and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "Due to his relationship with All For One, Yuga Aoyama calls himself a villain, but Deku tells him that he can still be a hero and reaches a hand out to him."

My Hero Academia Season 7 has been confirmed that it will be running for 21 episodes in total, and we'll be seeing much more of the Big 3 in the anime as the heroes and villains launch their final attacks on one another. Airing through both the Spring and Summer 2024 anime schedules, there are still many questions about where this latest season will go.

If you wanted to jump back into the anime as it speeds towards the end, you can catch up with all seven seasons of My Hero Academia so far with Crunchyroll and Hulu. If you wanted to jump ahead instead, you can find the newest chapters of the manga (for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library and Shueisha's MangaPlus service.