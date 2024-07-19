My Hero Academia Season 7 Posts New Preview for Episode 11

My Hero Academia’s manga is slated to release its final chapter this August but the anime adaptation still has some massive events to cover before it also comes to an end. The seventh season began by seeing Deku welcomed back into Class 1-A with open arms following his “Dark Hero” arc. While the heroes might be at their strongest, the same can be said for both the Paranormal Liberation Front and the League of Villains. In a new preview, the anime series once again highlights the fight against Shigaraki that isn’t going as well for the heroes as they had originally hoped.

When last we left the final fight of the superhero shonen series, Endeavor, Hawks, Tokoyami, and Jiro have teamed up in an effort to take down All For One. While the brawl is four against one, the heroes were barely hanging on against the “demon lord”. Luckily, Endeavor managed to get back onto his feet and deliver his ultimate attack against All For One at point-blank range. The well-placed “Prominence Burn” burnt All For One to a crisp but it seems that the big bad of the series still has a major ace up his sleeve.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 11 Preview

The next episode of My Hero Academia’s anime is titled “Light Fades To Rain”. Here’s how the anime’s official website describes the upcoming installment, “Even Bakugo’s Hauser Impact had no effect on Shigaraki. Bakugo is cornered by Shigaraki’s power and words. In order to save Bakugo from such a predicament, the Big Three stands up.” Even though Shigaraki doesn’t have access to his Quirks thanks to Eraserhead and Monoma.

The Big Three have gone through some tough times in My Hero Academia’s story, most specifically the smiling hero Lemillion. During the fight against Overhaul, Mirio lost the ability to access his Quirk thanks to a bullet that removed his powers. Luckily, the young girl Eri was able to heal Lemillion thanks to her healing abilities and Mirio is back on the field. Even with the Big Three backing up the likes of Bakugo and Eraserhead, taking down Shigaraki is still no easy feat.

