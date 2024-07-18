My Hero Academia Season 7 Shares First Look at Episode 11

My Hero Academia is moving full speed ahead with season seven. After pushing forward its first cour, the anime is back in top shape with a new war arc. This week, the anime is slated to bring season seven episode 11 to life, and My Hero Academia just gave us a first look at “Light Fades to Rain”.

The new episode will go live on Saturday, July 20. My Hero Academia season seven will follow up on a big cliffhanger this week with help from Bakugo. Right now, the explosive hero is doing his best to protect U.A. High School as it floats high above the Earth. Bakugo was meant to fight Shigaraki there with Deku, but the latter was waylaid to the location. As such, Bakugo has been left to fight alone, and his showdown with Shigaraki will reach new heights this week.

As you can see above, the episode stills for My Hero Academia are telling. We can see a bloodied Bakugo sparking with fire while another shows him being towed around by Shigaraki. The other stills put all eyes on Aizawa as he and Monoma try to keep All For One’s power contained. And finally, the Big 3 make an appearance in the stills as they prepare to flex their might against Shigaraki.

Clearly, “Light Fades to Rain” is going to be a big episode, and manga readers know what is coming all too well. The episode title comes straight from the manga, after all. My Hero Academia is about to make the stakes of its final war even higher, so fans better start sending Bakugo good vibes ASAP.

Want to catch up on My Hero Academia? You can find season seven streaming now on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.”

