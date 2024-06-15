My Hero Academia Season Seven Creates Twisted Toga Love Triangle

My Hero Academia's final fight is underway in its anime adaptation, as UA Academy attempts to put their plan into effect. Splitting the villains from one another, a major monkey wrench was thrown into All Might's plan as Toga was able to drag Deku to Okuto Island, meaning that anime viewers will need to wait for One For All and All For One to clash. In quite the twist, Toga reveals her feeling for Midoriya, which spells trouble for both the protagonist and Ochaco as the young villain's idea of love is just as twisted as her personality.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the latest episode of My Hero Academia's seventh season, Episode 7, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. Toga's affection for Deku demonstrates itself in quite the surprising way, as the villain's love for the hero is able to mess with one of One For All's most important Quirks. Midoriya has relied on the Fourth's "Danger Sense" quite a bit recently, as the power acts as a warning for any danger coming his way akin to Peter Parker's Spider-Sense. Thanks to Toga having a twisted sense of love for Deku, her attacks don't register as "dangerous", meaning that Izuku needs to be even more careful in fighting the blood-drinking villain.

Toga Reveals Her Feelings

In one of the most shocking scenes of the episode, Toga reveals that she wants Deku to be her boyfriend, which throws both Midoriya and Uravity for a loop. Rather than wanting to go on dates with Izuku, Toga reveals that her twisted sense of love means that she wants to "become him". Of course, this idea isn't out of the question for the villain since her Quirk has evolved to the point where she is able to take on both the appearance and Quirk of her targets.

#MyHeroAcademia I actually love how Danger Sense not activating is used to showcase Toga’s genuine affection



It tells you that she WHOLEHEARTEDLY associates her violent actions towards Deku & Ochako with pure love pic.twitter.com/fMAbKP4m04 — ZheroG (MHA S7 Edition! ✊) (@glennster2363) June 15, 2024

Toga's fight against Deku and Uravity is only one part of many fights that are taking place in the final battle, with the final moments of the episode hinting that the battle between the Todorokis, Shoto and Dabi, is about to begin. Anywhere you look, My Hero Academia's final fight is taking the anime world by storm and not everyone is going to survive the experience.

